Cecconi took a no-decision Sunday against the Cubs, allowing no runs on one hit and one walk in six innings. He struck out six.

The right-hander bounced back in a big way following his season debut, when he surrendered six runs in 4.1 innings against the Mariners. Cecconi yielded a lone hit and fired 55 of his 85 pitches for strikes Sunday, and he perhaps benefitted from the elements of a chilly afternoon at Progressive Field in Cleveland. Cecconi has a difficult assignment in Atlanta slated for his next start, which might limit his streaming appeal.