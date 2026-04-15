Cecconi didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Cardinals, allowing one run on three hits and five walks over four innings. He struck out four.

The right-hander was able to limit the damage, but Cecconi needed 87 pitches (52 strikes) to record his 12 outs before being lifted from a 1-1 tie. The walks equaled his total from his first three starts of 2026 combined, and Cecconi will take a 5.03 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 18:10 K:BB through 19.2 innings into his next outing, which is scheduled to come at home early next week against the Astros.