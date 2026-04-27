Guardians' Slade Cecconi: Falls to Toronto
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cecconi (0-4) took the loss Sunday against the Blue Jays, allowing four runs on six hits and a walk over 5.2 innings. He struck out five.
Cecconi's start was better than his final line would indicate. After giving up two runs in the first inning, the righty held Toronto off the board until Jesus Sanchez's two-run homer in the sixth. Still, it's the fourth loss through six starts this season for Cecconi, whose ERA sits at an ugly 6.23 with a 1.52 WHIP and 25:13 K:BB across 30.1 innings. He's also given up at least one home run in four of his six starts. He'll look to turn things around his next time out, currently scheduled to come next week on the road against the A's.
More News
-
Guardians' Slade Cecconi: Pummeled by Astros in third loss•
-
Guardians' Slade Cecconi: Inefficient in no-decision•
-
Guardians' Slade Cecconi: Yields four earned in Friday's loss•
-
Guardians' Slade Cecconi: Rebounds with six shutout frames•
-
Guardians' Slade Cecconi: Saturday's start postponed•
-
Guardians' Slade Cecconi: Velocity down Sunday•