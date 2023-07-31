Cecconi is the most likely internal candidate to fill the rotation spot made available after the Diamondbacks placed Tommy Henry (elbow) on the injured list, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Given the high asking price for starting pitching on the trade market, the Diamondbacks may opt to use internal candidates to fill in for Henry, who will miss at least 15 days. Cecconi's overall numbers at Triple-A Reno don't excite -- 4-8, 6.38 ERA, 2.0 HR/9 -- but the right-hander's work since the middle of June shows improvement in a notoriously tough environment for pitchers. He has a fastball that sits in the low-to-mid 90s and a pair of breaking balls in his slider and curveball. Another righty, Bryce Jarvis, is also being considered, but he pitched out of the bullpen in his last two outings.