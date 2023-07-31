The Diamondbacks plan to call up Cecconi from Triple-A Reno this week to replace the injured Tommy Henry (elbow) in the rotation, John Gambadoro of 98.7 FM Arizona Sports reports.

Arizona has yet to confirm that Cecconi will be promoted, but the 24-year-old right-hander is expected to be formally called up Wednesday to start or serve as a primary pitcher later that day in San Francisco. While pitching in the hitter-friendly confines of the Pacific Coast League, Cecconi has posted a 6.38 ERA and 1.38 WHIP in 103 innings. Keeping the ball in the yard (2.01 HR/9) has been an issue for Cecconi, but he's done a decent job of making bats miss (23.1 K%) while also keeping his walks in check (6.4 BB%). Cecconi could have some longevity in the Arizona rotation if he comes through with a serviceable outing in his MLB debut.