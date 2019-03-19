Crichton was reassigned to minor-league camp Tuesday.

Crichton posted a 4.26 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 4:2 K:BB through 6.1 innings before being cut from big-league camp. The 27-year-old owns a respectable 3.83 ERA across parts of six minor-league seasons and could get a shot with the Diamondbacks at some point in 2019 in a low-leverage relief role.

More News
Our Latest Stories