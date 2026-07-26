Diamondbacks' Tim Tawa: Another two-hit effort

Tawa went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Nationals.

Tawa has delivered two-hit performances in Arizona's first two games in Washington and will take a five-game hitting streak into the series finale. He'll start in center field and bat ninth Sunday in what will mark his seventh consecutive start. Tawa should have a fairly firm grasp on an everyday role while he's producing well at the plate and while the Diamondbacks have three key regulars (Lourdes Gurriel, Jordan Lawlar and Tommy Troy) on the injured list.