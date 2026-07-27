Diamondbacks' Tim Tawa: Receiving evening off

Tawa is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates.

Tawa will hit the bench for the series opener after he had been included in the lineup in each of Arizona's previous seven games. During that stretch, Tawa made starts at first base, third base and in center field while going 8-for-28 (.286 average) with two doubles, one walk, four RBI and three runs. Tawa should have a fairly clear path to an everyday role while the Diamondbacks contend with the absences of Lourdes Gurriel (adductor), Jordan Lawlar (hamstring) and Tommy Troy (shoulder).