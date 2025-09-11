Tawa started at first base and went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 5-3 win over San Francisco.

Tawa helped Arizona build an early lead with a run-producing single in the second inning, and then scored the team's final run in the sixth. He's made two straight starts -- Tawa started in center field against a left-hander Tuesday. Wednesday's start at first was just his 11th in professional game there, and he mad a nice pick on throw to keep Luis Matos off the bases. With MLB.com reporting that Tyler Locklear (elbow) is expected to miss the rest of the season, Tawa (against lefties) and Ildemaro Vargas (righties) will likely share first base going forward. Tawa also gives manager Torey Lovullo a right-handed bat to use against southpaws.