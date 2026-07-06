Diamondbacks' Tim Tawa: Steals base in loss

Tawa started at third base and went 0-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Milwaukee.

Tawa, who was called up Sunday and gave Nolan Arenado a breather at the hot corner, stole his first base in three attempts in the majors this season. He's also had a couple of steals (caught once) in the minors. Tawa is not a volume base stealer but has swiped between 10 and 14 bags in each of five previous seasons of professional ball. He gives the Diamondbacks more flexibility off the bench than the player he replaced, LuJames Groover, who was buried at first base behind Pavin Smith and Ildemaro Vargas.