Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Friday that the decision to keep Tawa on the major-league roster following the activation of Ketel Marte from the 10-day injured list was a "no-brainer," Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.

Tawa was the primary fill-in at second base while Marte was on the IL, and, as expected, the former opened Friday's game on the bench. Tawa eventually pinch hit for Alek Thomas in the ninth. Marte, who is coming back from a hamstring injury, will not play second base every day, so Tawa will fill-in on the days when Marte serves as the designated hitter. Tawa will also play third base and center field. "We got to get him working full-speed in center field, and you'll maybe see him get some reps out there," Lovullo said. Tawa batted .190/.304/.483 with seven extra-base hits, including five home runs, over 58 at-bats while Marte was idled.