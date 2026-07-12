Diamondbacks' Tim Tawa: Three more hits Saturday

Tawa went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and one run scored in Saturday's 9-2 win over the Dodgers.

Tawa has posted back-to-back three-hit efforts against the Dodgers' pitching, racking up six RBI in that span. The utility man is getting a run of time at first base. He's a right-handed hitter, but he's started there against two righty starters as well as the bullpen game the Dodgers used Friday. Tawa is batting .213 with a .647 OPS, two home runs, 14 RBI, eight runs scored, five doubles and two stolen bases over 38 contests in the majors this season, but he's trending up.