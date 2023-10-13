Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Friday that Henry (elbow) could be a bullpen option in the NLCS against the Phillies, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Henry has been on the shelf since late July due to inflammation in his left elbow, but he resumed throwing off a mound toward the end of the regular season and faced live hitters in Friday's intrasquad game at Chase Field. Prior to the lengthy IL stint, the 26-year-old southpaw held a 4.15 ERA and 64:35 K:BB in 89 innings (16 starts, one relief appearance) with Arizona.