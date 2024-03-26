Henry will be part of the rotation to start the season, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Henry, who appeared to fall behind Ryne Nelson in bid for the fifth starter job this spring, enters the rotation due to an injury to Eduardo Rodriguez (lat). Arizona manager Torey Lovullo did not have a timetable for Rodriguez's return, but given his need to build up once he's ready to begin throwing, Henry should get multiple starts in April. The left-hander pitched six scoreless innings in Monday's exhibition against Cleveland, which came off his final Cactus League turn when he threw 3.1 scoreless frames.