The Diamondbacks recalled Henry from Triple-A Reno on Tuesday, Jose M. Romero of The Arizona Republic reports.
Henry spun 2.2 scoreless relief innings during his lone appearance with the Diamondbacks earlier this season. He'll provide the bullpen with some length.
