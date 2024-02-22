Henry will start the Diamondbacks' Cactus League matchup against the Rockies on Friday, Jesse Friedman of GoPHNX.com reports.

Friday's start had originally been awarded to Eduardo Rodriguez, but Arizona will instead allow Henry to start the first game of spring training while Rodriguez throws a live BP session. Henry will spend the spring competing with Ryne Nelson for the final spot in the D-backs' rotation. While it's unknown how long Henry will remain in Friday's contest, a strong outing would certainly give him an early advantage.