Henry (elbow) threw a 25-pitch bullpen session Friday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Henry is scheduled to throw another bullpen session Tuesday, but he probably won't be a consideration for the Diamondbacks' postseason roster unless they make a deep run. The 26-year-old left-hander has been on the injured list since late July because of elbow inflammation.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Tommy Henry: Still not throwing•
-
Diamondbacks' Tommy Henry: Could still pitch in 2023•
-
Diamondbacks' Tommy Henry: Shifted to 60-day IL•
-
Diamondbacks' Tommy Henry: Moved to IL with inflamed elbow•
-
Diamondbacks' Tommy Henry: Struggles early in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Tommy Henry: Erratic in third loss•