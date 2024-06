Lin (jaw) returned from Double-A Amarillo's 7-day injured list Friday and worked five innings in the club's 4-3 loss to Frisco, giving up three runs (two earned) on four hits and one walk while striking out two.

Lin stepped back into the Amarillo rotation for the first time since April 23 after he spent the better part of two months recovering surgery to address multiple facial fractures. He's made five starts for Amarillo this season, logging a 6.26 ERA and 1.61 WHIP over 23 innings.