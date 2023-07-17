Lin struck out eight while giving up two hits and walking one in six scoreless frames Sunday against Frisco during his first start for Double-A Amarillo.

The undersized southpaw only sits around 90 mph with his fastball, but he has big-time offspeed stuff, with one of the best changeups in the minors and a pair of high-spin breaking balls. Lin had three double-digit strikeout games in his final six starts at High-A, registering a 2.33 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 52 strikeouts in 38.2 innings over that stretch. He just turned 20 last week and is the youngest pitcher at Double-A.