Lin will be sidelined until around mid-June while he recovers from multiple facial fractures suffered when he was hit in the face by a foul ball in late-April, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

The injury occurred when Lin was sitting in the dugout during a game for Double-A Amarillo. The 20-year-old southpaw had been unlucky (.463 BABIP, 57.7 LOB%) while recording 21 strikeouts in 18 innings prior to landing on the injured list.