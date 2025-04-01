Now Playing

Lin is still building up after a late arrival to spring training, Sam Dykstra of MLB Pipeline reports.

Lin had a military obligation back home in Taiwan, so he is behind Arizona's other pitching prospects in preparing for the 2025 season. Once fully built up, Lin should be assigned to Triple-A Reno after making 30 starts for Double-A Amarillo the past two seasons.

