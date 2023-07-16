Gallen (11-4) took the loss Saturday, allowing three runs on six hits and three walks over five innings against Toronto. He struck out five.

Gallen struggled with his command early, walking two batters in the first inning before giving up a leadoff single to Whit Merrifield to open the second, who would eventually come around to score one of two runs for Toronto in the frame. The right-hander would again be victimized by Merrifield to begin the bottom of the fourth, this time for a solo home run as the Blue Jays took a 3-2 lead. Gallen allowed the leadoff man to reach base in four of his five innings of work and failed to make it through six innings for the first time in his last six starts. He'll look for better results next weekend when the Diamondbacks travel to Cincinnati to take on the Reds.