Gallen (3-0) allowed one earned run on two hits and three walks while striking out four across five innings to earn the win Thursday against the Cubs.

Gallen opened the game by retiring eight of the first nine hitters he faced. He ran into trouble from there but managed to induce a groundout to escape a bases-loaded jam in the fifth inning. Though he didn't look his sharpest Thursday, Gallen has allowed two earned runs or fewer in all seven of his starts this season. As a result, he owns a 1.14 ERA with 39:8 K:BB across 39.1 innings.