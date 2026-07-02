Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Knocked around by Giants

Gallen (3-8) allowed six runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out four over 5.2 innings to take the loss Wednesday versus the Giants.

Gallen had a decent start going until he allowed a solo home run to Heliot Ramos and a two-run blast to Victor Bericoto in the fifth inning. The Giants went small ball to scrape together three more runs, all charged to Gallen, in the sixth. While the veteran right-hander has struggled for most of the season, he's been particularly bad lately in allowing 20 runs over his last 16.1 innings with a 6:5 K:BB in that span. Overall, he's at a 6.36 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 56:28 K:BB through 92 innings over 18 starts, and he's allowed 17 homers. His next start is projected to be in San Diego, but Gallen has gotten to the point where it's virtually impossible to trust him in any park or matchup.