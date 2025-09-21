Gallen (13-14) allowed three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out nine over seven innings to earn the win Saturday over the Phillies.

The nine strikeouts were the most Gallen has had in a start since July 7 versus the Padres. This was his sixth quality start in his last seven outings, and it was the first time he's completed seven frames since July 1 against the Giants. Gallen is ending the year strong, though his early struggles are evident in his 4.70 ERA and 1.24 WHIP through 187.2 innings. Gallen also allowed 30 homers in a season for the first time in his career when he gave up a solo shot to Alec Bohm in the fourth inning, giving Gallen the third-most homers allowed by a qualified starting pitcher this season. The right-hander's regular season is projected to come to a close with a home start versus the Dodgers next week.