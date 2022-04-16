Davies (0-1) took the loss Friday against the Mets, allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits in 4.1 innings of work, striking out two while walking one.

Davies managed just one scoreless inning in his second start of the year. Pete Alonso drove in runs with sacrifice flies in both the first and third innings, while Robinson Cano hit a solo shot in the fourth and Francisco Lindor hit a two-run homer in the fifth. Davies now owns a 5.79 ERA and 1.61 WHIP through two outings, striking out four and walking four. He'll look to turn things around in his next outing, which lines up to come Wednesday in Washington.