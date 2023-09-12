Davies did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks over four innings against the Mets. He struck out five.

Davies held the Mets off the board through his first three innings before surrendering three runs in the fourth on a Jeff McNeil homer and a Ronny Mauricio two-run double. The 30-year-old Davies has now given up eight runs in his last two outings (seven innings). Overall, he's 2-5 with a 6.81 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 64:36 K:BB through 16 starts (75.1 innings) this season. Davies is currently lined up for a home matchup with the Cubs in his next outing.