Davies allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and a walk with two strikeouts in five innings, taking a no-decision versus the Tigers on Saturday.

It wasn't really a good or bad start, instead treading the line of average for Davies as his winless run extended to eight starts. The right-hander has been fairly sharp in June, allowing 10 runs (nine earned) across 31.2 innings across five outings. Overall, he's at a 3.94 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 62:26 K:BB through 80 innings in 15 starts. Davies is projected for an unforgiving road start in Colorado next week.