Davies did not factor in the decision against San Francisco on Wednesday, pitching five innings and allowing one run on five hits and two walks while striking out six batters.

Davies was very effective in the contest, allowing just one run on a third-inning homer by LaMonte Wade Jr. Davies threw 45 of 82 pitches for strikes and registered his most punchouts since mid-June, but he got little run support and extended his stretch of outings without a win to 11. The inability to record a victory has been especially frustrating of late, as Davies has allowed just four runs over his past 15 innings.