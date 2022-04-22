Davies (1-1) allowed two hits, two runs and two walked while recording seven strikeouts over five innings in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Nationals.
Davies bounced back nicely after getting pummeled by the Mets six days ago. The Diamondbacks are Davies' third team in three seasons after one-year stints with the Padres and Cubs, and his work n the Cactus League ensured him a spot in Arizona's rotation this season. His seven strikeouts are an encouraging metric for the 29-year-old veteran.
