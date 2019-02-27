Dodgers' A.J. Pollock: Leads off in first two games
Pollock went 2-for-2 with a pair of singles and a walk Tuesday in the Dodgers' 8-2 Cactus League loss to the Royals.
Pollock has been deployed as the Dodgers' leadoff hitter in both of his spring appearances to date, which likely provides a hint as to where he'll slot into the order once the regular season gets underway. The righty-hitting outfielder's starts both came against same-handed pitching, so it's possible that Pollock might even have full reign on the leadoff gig rather than merely being part of a platoon in that lineup spot.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, ranking
Ariel Cohen explains how to convert any rankings to find the best Fantasy baseball auction...
-
What matters in spring?
Spring training can mean so much or so little. Here's a guide to the most important developments...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Relief pitcher has always been a volatile position, but these days it offers fewer assurances...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher is still defined by what's at the top, but there are better mid-range options...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is weak at the top, but there's never a shortage of options at the position, as Scott...
-
Shortstops Tiers 2.0
Despite its reputation, shortstop has become one of the deepest positions in Fantasy Baseball,...