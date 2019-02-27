Dodgers' A.J. Pollock: Leads off in first two games

Pollock went 2-for-2 with a pair of singles and a walk Tuesday in the Dodgers' 8-2 Cactus League loss to the Royals.

Pollock has been deployed as the Dodgers' leadoff hitter in both of his spring appearances to date, which likely provides a hint as to where he'll slot into the order once the regular season gets underway. The righty-hitting outfielder's starts both came against same-handed pitching, so it's possible that Pollock might even have full reign on the leadoff gig rather than merely being part of a platoon in that lineup spot.