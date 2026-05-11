The Dodgers optioned Freeland to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday.

Freeland has operated as the Dodgers' primary second baseman this season but has slashed an underwhelming .235/.309/.337 with an elevated 28.6 percent strikeout rate. With Mookie Betts (oblique) back from the injured list, the Dodgers will likely slide Hyeseong Kim from shortstop to second base, while Freeland continues to play regularly at Oklahoma City.