Dodgers' Alex Freeland: Relegated to OKC

The Dodgers optioned Freeland to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Freeland has made just three plate appearances since the All-Star break, and he'll now end up as the odd man out of a roster spot following Enrique Hernandez's (oblique) return from the IL. Freeland has slashed just .231/.309/.313 across 223 plate appearances with the big club this season but would be a likely candidate to return to Los Angeles if the Dodgers' infield depth is tested again down the stretch.