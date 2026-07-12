Dodgers' Alex Freeland: Playing time trending down

Freeland is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

After being called up to the big club in late May, Freeland had settled back into a near-everyday role at second base, but his playing time has begun to dry up now that Teoscar Hernandez has settled back in as a regular in the Los Angeles lineup following his return from the injured list June 29. With Hernandez taking control of left field, Tommy Edman has seen fewer opportunities in the outfield but has begun to poach playing time from Freeland at second base. Freeland will be on the bench for a fourth consecutive game and could soon be headed back to Triple-A Oklahoma City if his opportunities remain limited.