Dodgers' Alex Freeland: Moving to bench Monday

Freeland is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Athletics.

Miguel Rojas will receive the start at second base as Freeland moves to the bench after going 4-for-17 with a double, three walks and five runs while covering the keystone in the Dodgers' previous five games. With Los Angeles bringing Teoscar Hernandez (hamstring) back from the injured list Monday, utility man Tommy Edman's opportunities in the outfield could become more limited. Edman could end up poaching more starts from Freeland at second base as a result.