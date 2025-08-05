Freeland is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cardinals.

With Max Muncy (knee) returning from the 10-day injured list Monday and taking back his usual spot at third base in the series finale, Freeland will hit the bench after he had manned the hot corner in each of the previous four games while going 4-for-13 with an RBI and a 1:6 BB:K. Since utility man Tommy Edman (ankle) landed on the injured list in a corresponding move, Freeland's stay in the big leagues will be extended, though he'll now have to vie for playing time at the keystone. Miguel Rojas will start at second base Monday, but manager Dave Roberts said that Freeland will receive his first start at the position Tuesday, per David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports.