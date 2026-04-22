Dodgers' Alex Freeland: Absent from Wednesday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Freeland is not in the Dodgers' starting lineup against the Giants on Wednesday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Freeland will get a rest day after going 0-for-3 with a walk and three strikeouts in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to San Francisco. Miguel Rojas will start at second base Wednesday and bat ninth.
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