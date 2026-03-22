Dodgers' Alex Freeland: Cracks Opening Day roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Freeland was informed Sunday that he made the Dodgers' Opening Day roster, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Freeland struggled to a .116/.286/.233 slash line in 18 spring games, but an 11:11 BB:K showcases his patience at the plate. He should operate as a utility infielder to begin the season for the Dodgers.
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