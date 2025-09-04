The Dodgers optioned Freeland to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The move comes in order to make room on the active roster for Ben Rortvedt, who was selected by the Dodgers Thursday as Will Smith battles a hand injury. Alexis Diaz was also designated for assignment as part of the move. Freeland got the call at the end of July and slashed .190/.292/.310 across his first 97 plate appearances in the big leagues. The rookie infielder had been filling in for a multitude of Dodgers on the injured list, such as Max Muncy, Tommy Edman, Enrique Hernandez and Hyeseong Kim. With some of them nearing a return or having already returned, Freeland might not rejoin the Dodgers in 2025.