Freeland hit a solo home run in his lone at-bat in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Padres.

Freeland, a switch hitter, has largely been held out of the lineup versus southpaws, and that held true against San Diego lefty Nestor Cortes. Freeland ended up providing the Dodgers' lone run -- and second and final hit -- when he went yard off Jeremiah Estrada as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning. This was Freeland's second homer in as many days and his fifth extra-base hits over his last six games. The young infielder is batting .241 with a .776 OPS, six RBI, 10 runs scored and a stolen base through 70 plate appearances.