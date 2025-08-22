Freeland went 3-for-5 with a double, a triple, a run and an RBI in Thursday's 9-5 win over Colorado.

Freeland not only posted his first MLB three-hit effort, he also hit his first big-league triple and his second major-league double. The rookie infielder went 6-for-17 in the first five games following his July 29 call-up, but he then sputtered to a 1-for-25 stretch that included 10 strikeouts (albeit with seven walks) over his next 10 contests. Freeland may be starting to turn things back around, though, going 5-for-13 with three extra-base knocks and just one punchout over his past four contests. He's been starting regularly against right-handed pitchers, logging time at both second and third base.