Dodgers' Alex Freeland: Sitting while Edman starts at 2B

Freeland is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Twins.

Freeland had started in 15 of the Dodgers' last 18 games, but he's likely to slip into more of a part-time role following the recent return of Tommy Edman, who returned from the 60-day injured list Tuesday. After starting in left field twice and at third base once over his first four games since being activated, Edman will cover Freeland's usual spot at the keystone Monday. Freeland hasn't helped his case for retaining steady playing time by producing a modest .218/.323/.309 slash line since being recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on May 27.