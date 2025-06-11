Vesia earned the save in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Padres, striking out three in a perfect ninth inning.

After Tanner Scott faced the middle of San Diego's lineup in the eighth inning, the Dodgers turned to Vesia with a three-run lead in the ninth. The left-hander breezed through the bottom of the Padres lineup, striking out the side to lock down his third save. The 29-year-old Vesia boasts a 2.79 ERA with a 1.07 WHIP and 41:9 K:BB across 29 innings in a high-leverage role this season.