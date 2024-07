Vesia picked up the save over the Brewers on Saturday, pitching a perfect ninth inning while striking out one.

Vesia entered the contest with a two-run lead and went 1-2-3 through the back end of Milwaukee's lineup to earn his fifth save of the campaign. It was the lefty's first save opportunity since blowing one against the Giants on June 29, and he's now recorded a strikeout in each of his last three appearances. Vesia also hasn't allowed a hit in either of his last two outings.