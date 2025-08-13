Vesia allowed one run on one hit and three walks over two-thirds of an inning, taking a blown save in Tuesday's 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Angels.

Vesia has hit the skids at the worst possible time with both Tanner Scott (elbow) and Kirby Yates (back) on the injured list. Over his last three outings, Vesia has allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits and four walks, taking two blown saves and two losses in that span. Prior to the slump, he had given up just one run over his previous 15 innings. Vesia hasn't converted a save since July 29 in Cincinnati and is ceding some closing duties to Blake Treinen and Ben Casparius, who are also struggling. Overall, Vesia still looks like the Dodgers' best healthy reliever, though he's now at a 2.76 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 66:17 K:BB through 49 innings while adding four saves and 20 holds.