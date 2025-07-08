The Dodgers are expected to call up Diaz from Triple-A Oklahoma City ahead of Tuesday's game against the Brewers, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The former Reds closer was acquired by the Dodgers in late May and has made just six appearances for Oklahoma City since being traded, giving up five earned runs with a 3:7 K:BB over 4.2 innings. Diaz should fill a low-leverage role early on for the Dodgers but could work his way into higher-leverage spots. However, the 28-year-old's recent form at Triple-A doesn't provide much evidence that he's rediscovered his All-Star form.