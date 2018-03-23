Toles usage off the bench recently suggests that he will miss out on making the 25-man roster in favor of Matt Kemp and Joc Pederson, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

The 25-year-old opened the 2017 season as the Dodgers' starting left fielder before suffering a torn ACL last May. He has made good contact this spring (13-for-44 with two home runs), but his deployment off the bench in lineups featuring starters suggests that he is no longer being considered for the starting left field job. Add in Pederson's increased usage over the past week and it is looking more and more like Toles will begin the year with Triple-A Oklahoma City.