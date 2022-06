Pages is slashing .400/.526/1.200 with three home runs and four RBI with Double-A Tulsa over four games in June.

Pages struggled throughout May, batting .212 with three long balls across 85 at-bats. He's already matched that homer total in only 15 at-bats this month and went deep twice Tuesday. The 21-year-old swatted 31 home runs with High-A Great Lakes last season.