Pages went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Padres.

Pages was in an 0-for-9 skid over the previous three games. He snapped the slump early, reaching the 20-homer mark with a first-inning solo shot off Yu Darvish. This was Pages' first homer since July 22, so it's possible he got into his own head while attempting to reach the milestone mark. He's added a .277/.322/.461 slash line with 70 RBI, 53 runs scored, 12 stolen bases, 20 doubles and one triple over 120 contests this season.