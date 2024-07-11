Banda will start Thursday's game against the Phillies, SportsNet LA reports.
Banda has a 2.05 ERA and 20:12 K:BB over 22 innings this season and will make his first start since 2022 on Thursday. The lefty will likely cover only an inning or two before turning things over to the bullpen, with Landon Knack a candidate to work as the bulk reliever.
